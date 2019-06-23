Who is Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet?

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., greets voters during a rally with young voters on the campus of the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Bennet says he is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. The three-term senator made the announcement Thursday on “CBS This Morning.” He is now among more than 20 Democrats seeking the party’s presidential nomination. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) AP

One month after announcing he had prostate cancer, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet threw his hat into the 2020 presidential ring.

The typically understated lawmaker was thrust into the national spotlight in January, after his fiery speech on the Senate floor against the 35-day government shutdown over border wall funding went viral and sparked calls for him to run.

Saying the cancer was detected early and would not hinder his presidential aspirations, Bennet announced his candidacy in May.

Now he wants to overhaul the so-called “broken politics” he railed against in the January speech.

He is pushing for an overturning of Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited political spending by corporations and organizations, a lifetime ban on members of Congress becoming lobbyists and outlawing gerrymandering.

Despite running on a platform that includes plans to disrupt the political system, Bennet was not always a politician. Before holding office, he was superintendent of Denver Public Schools and worked as managing director of Anschutz Investment Company. He also served as chief of staff for John Hickenlooper when he was mayor of Denver. Hickenlooper is also now running for president.

Bennet says climate change is a crisis that lawmakers need to solve now. He is a supporter of America’s Climate Change Plan, and hopes to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible, but no later than 2050. In that same vein, he wants to conserve 30 percent of America’s lands and oceans by 2030 and build 10 million zero-emission jobs in 10 years.

About Michael Bennet

▪ Current or most recent position: U.S. Senator (since 2009)

▪ Other elected offices: Superintendent, Denver Public Schools (2005-09)

▪ Occupation: Managing director, Anschutz Investment Company; chief of staff for Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper

▪ Education: Wesleyan University, Yale Law School

▪ Age: 54

▪ Residence: Denver

▪ Family: Wife Susan Daggett, children Caroline, Halina, and Anne.

▪ Campaign website: https://michaelbennet.com/

▪ Small donors: About 63 percent of Bennet’s campaign contributions came from small donors.

▪ Fun fact: Bennet will appear on stage Thursday in the second night of the Miami debate with his former boss, Hickenlooper.

▪ On the issues: On climate change. On political reform.

