Who is Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper?

There are so many Democrats running for president that a former mayor finds himself facing off against his old chief of staff.

John Hickenlooper, the former mayor of Denver, will face off Thursday with Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet — his former right-hand man — during this week’s Democratic debates in Miami. The fact that the two are running side by side epitomizes the historically large pool of hopefuls in this year’s race.

Hickenlooper, 67, served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011 and then as governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. Before serving in public office, he was a restaurant entrepreneur and executive and a professional geologist.





Hickenlooper was governor at the time of the Aurora movie theater shooting that killed 12 people and injured scores of others. He approved legislation banning high-capacity magazines and putting universal background checks into place. He wants to replicate that on a federal level, along with added age restrictions for buying firearms.

He does not support Medicare for All, but wants to ensure universal healthcare coverage in the U.S.

He supports the concept of the Green New Deal, and initiatives to combat climate change by shifting the U.S. economy away from carbon emissions. But he says the resolution proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) sets “unachievable goals” like guaranteeing jobs for every person in the U.S. and relying too much on the federal government to fix the climate crisis.

He said it must be modified to bring the relationship between the public and private sector into balance.

About John Hickenlooper

▪ Current or most recent position: Governor, Colorado (2011-19).

▪ Other elected offices: Mayor, Denver (2003-11).

▪ Occupation: Geologist, restaurant executive.

▪ Education: Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in geology.

▪ Age: 67

▪ Residence: Denver.

▪ Family: Wife Robin Pringle, son Teddy (from first marriage).

▪ Campaign website: hickenlooper.com

▪ Small donors: About 10% of his campaign contributions came from small donors.

▪ Big donors: Act Blue Technical Services ($5,600), Katherine McIntyre ($5,600), Christy Walton ($5,600), Act Blue Technical Services ($5,600), Lawson K. Stiff Jr. ($5,600) through June 20.

▪ Fun fact: He claims to have the longest name of anyone running for president in 2020.

▪ On the issues: Platform

