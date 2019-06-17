Police: Crash kills 3 pedestrians pushed off expressway

Louisiana State Police say three people were killed in a New Orleans suburb when a driver slammed into them and pushed them over the side of an elevated road.

In a statement police say a GMC Yukon driven by 49-year-old Claude Williams Jr. was disabled on the side of an elevated expressway in Harvey Sunday night.

Two people — 49-year-old William Leinart and 66-year-old Ivan Chopin — were assisting Williams with his vehicle.

A Chevrolet Impala driven by Todd Williams hit the Yukon and the pedestrians and pushed them over the side.

The driver of the Yukon and the two people helping him were all declared dead.

State police say Todd Williams was arrested on multiple charges including three counts of vehicular homicide.