Vermont governor to sign burn bit registry bill

Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill aimed at getting Vermont veterans who have served overseas to sign up on a national registry that tracks symptoms of those who have suffered from burn bit exposure.

The bill requires the state health commissioner and adjutant general to work together to develop and make available information about the possible health effects of being exposed to chemicals from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Officials will contact all known veterans and ensure they have access to the registry and other resources.

Scott signed the bill Monday at the Woody William Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Northfield. He gave particular thanks to June Heston, whose husband, Gen. Mike Heston, died of cancer last year.