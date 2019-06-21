Immigration front-and-center as Democratic contenders court Hispanic voters in Miami

Eight Democratic hopefuls for the 2020 presidential bid flexed their Spanish know-how as they courted Hispanic voters in 12-minute stints on Telemundo to talk immigration, the contentious 2020 Census citizenship question and a smattering of other questions ranging from healthcare to gun safety.

As the country patiently anticipates a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether the 2020 Census will include a citizenship question and President Donald Trump threatens possible raids and deportations in immigrant communities across America this weekend, the broader topic of immigration came to the forefront Friday morning.

The presidential candidate forum, hosted by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) at Telemundo Center and moderated by Telemundo reporter Vanessa Hauc, brought together three of the leading candidates for the nomination: U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Other participants included former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, former Governor John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Julián Castro, secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio, the only Hispanic candidate for president.

The forum is part of NALEO’s annual three-day conference, the nation’s largest gathering of Latino policymakers. It also comes ahead of next week’s presidential debates, where 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls will descend upon Miami to debate for the first time. Telemundo is co-hosting the event, marking the first time a Spanish-language network is co-hosting the first debate in a presidential cycle.

Most of the candidates addressed the crowd in Spanish for at least a “buenos dias” and shared their own stories of immigrant parents, grandparents and constituents. Before being asked any questions, many of them in their opening statements addressed the crucial importance of the immigrant population in America.

Castro, the only Hispanic candidate and the first candidate to introduce plans for immigration reform, promised to use his executive power from day one to expand the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects immigrants under 16 years old who come to the United States. He also promised to protect Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), decriminalize undocumented border crossings to make it a civil offense, eradicate the 3- and 10-year ban on re-entry for people that have been deported.

Castro told the story of his grandmother, who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a 7-year-old orphan and eventually was part of the old Chicano Movement of the late 1960s.

She was a “hell raiser” who helped raise her grandsons, himself and his brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.

“That is our country. That is America,” he said. “And I look forward to talking to you about how we can make sure that that kind of opportunity is there for everybody in the years to come.”

O’Rourke, of the Texas border town of El Paso, talked about how his community of immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees makes the city safe and strong.

He promised that on day one of his presidency, he would “reunite every family that has been separated” and that all green card holders become citizens “as soon as possible.”

Those with checkered stances on immigration softened their statements in front of the NALEO-hosted crowd, expressing support of the country’s large immigrant population.

Hickenlooper, who once told the Wall Street Journal the White House should give up on making a path to citizenship, backtracked and said America’s 11 million undocumented immigrants should get 10-year visas “immediately,” and be put on a pathway to citizenship.

He did say, however, that he wouldn’t feel ready to include undocumented immigrants in his comprehensive healthcare plan.

Klobuchar, who supported the building of a fence on the border when she was campaigning for Senate in 2006, was asked about her support for the Latino community. Hauc brought up that Klobuchar also opposed Social Security for undocumented immigrants and voted yes on an amendment that would have made English the official language of the U.S. government.

The Senator said that today, she would not support such amendments.

“I understand now what that would mean to people in the community,” she said.

All of the candidates denounced the citizenship Census question, calling it “racially and politically motivated” and “absolutely bigoted.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the state will not help to make sure Floridians are accurately counted.

“The federal government does that. We don’t have a role in it,” he said shortly after a Thursday event in Sarasota.

As a mayor, Buttigieg stressed the importance of an accurate Census to state and local governments, who rely on that data for decision making on the local level.

“If we don’t properly count the people living in our community, then the people living in our community will be shortchanged in a thousand ways that rely on the Census,” he said. “And so, this is vitally important for communities like ours.”

Sanders said in Congress, Democrats are not going to fund the Census unless the language is taken out. He said if he were president, he would look at the constitutionality of calling for a recount.