Police: 1 killed, several injured in Buckfield crash
Police say a man was killed and several others injured in a crash in Buckfield.
The Oxford County Sheriff's Department says the deceased victim, who was not identified, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed early Sunday.
One of the drivers was airlifted to a Lewiston hospital, while another passenger and the other driver were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police declined to identify the deceased passenger pending notification of relatives. The crash is under investigation.
