Man arrested for trespassing at Ocasio-Cortez’s office

Authorities have arrested a man who they say set off a fire extinguisher while at a building where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has one of her district offices.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a call of a trespasser shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at the building on 37th Avenue in Queens.

They found the man, identified as Douala Hashi, of Washington, D.C., with a fire extinguisher that he discharged on the same floor where Ocasio-Cortez's offices.

Police say the 31-year-old man had a broken bottle, and went inside a utility closet before being taken into custody.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He faces charges of menacing, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Police say he didn't make it into Ocasio-Cortez's offices.

She was not there at the time.