Bevin’s chief of staff authorized firing of Hampton’s aide

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's chief of staff says he authorized the firing of a key aide to Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Blake Brickman said in a statement on Saturday to The Courier Journal that he authorized the firing of Adrienne Southworth, saying she repeatedly demonstrated poor judgment.

The firing last month prompted Hampton to send out a tweet praising Southworth's work as "stellar" and asking for prayers in her fight against "dark forces."

Brickman said the governor's office doesn't usually comment on personnel matters, but wanted "to set the record straight." He said Southworth was let go for several reasons, but "the bottom line is, (Southworth) was an at-will employee, and I lost all confidence in her ability to faithfully serve the people of the Commonwealth."