Another rural Tennessee hospital closes

The only hospital in Tennessee's rural Fentress County has closed.

News outlets report that Jamestown Regional Medical Center closed Thursday after it stopped receiving Medicare and Medicaid payments for new patients.

The hospital's CEO said the funding loss and supply issues led to the closure. CEO Michael Alexander says he hopes the hospital will be able to reopen.

Officials say about 150 doctors, nurses and other staff are employed at the hospital. The hospital's parent company, Florida-based Rennova, said about 20 people were laid off on Monday,

The facility in northeast Tennessee's Fentress County is one of several rural hospitals that have closed in the state in recent years.

Emergency crews are taking patients to the next closest hospital in Crossville, nearly 45 minutes away.