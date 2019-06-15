Town charter suspended to address sewer, financial problems

Lawmakers have suspended the charter of a tiny North Carolina town so that the state can step in and help with sewer system upgrades.

The Goldsboro News-Argus reports that the General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend the town charter for Eureka. That means all money and assets held by the town will be held by the state treasurer.

State Sen. James Perry filed an amendment to another bill that allowed for the five-year charter suspension. He and state Rep. John Bell, both of whom represent Wayne County, said they hope the move will allow the state to help the town of 200 upgrade its deteriorating sewer system.

Perry said the town's finances were in "dire shape."

Eureka Mayor Doug Booth said he thinks the suspension will help the town in the long run.