Appeals court hopeful withdraws after plagiarism discovery

An attorney has pulled her application for an Arizona Court of Appeals judgeship after it became public that she plagiarized U.S. Supreme Court justices in her submission.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Supreme Court confirmed that Kristina Reeves asked to withdraw Friday.

Reeves had sent in a revised application after Arizona Chief Justice Scott Bales raised questions about passages that were apparently copied.

A review by Arizona Capitol Times on Tuesday found passages directly copied from speeches or testimony by U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reeves is an appellate attorney in private practice who previously worked at the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

A receptionist for Reeves' office said Friday that she declined comment other than to say she was no longer seeking the judgeship.