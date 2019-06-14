Oklahoma’s governor picks interim head of corrections

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has named the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' operations chief as interim director of the agency.

Stitt announced Scott Crow has the job Friday following the sudden resignation Joe Allbaugh, who quit as director Wednesday.

Crow joined the department in 1996 as a special investigator supervisor. He previously worked as a law enforcement officer, including as a sheriff's captain in Comanche County and as assistant police chief in Cache.

The DOC is the state's second largest agency with more than 4,300 employees and 26,145 inmates as of Thursday. More than 32,000 people are under DOC community supervision and about 730 inmates are being held in county jails statewide pending transfer to the state prison system.