Mayor says he has “great remorse” for bar fight with deputy

A northeast Mississippi mayor is apologizing for a bar fight with a part-time sheriff's deputy.

At the same time, WTVA-TV reports aldermen are restricting the mayor's use of a city vehicle.

Fulton Mayor Barry Childers said at a specially called meeting of aldermen Thursday that he has "great remorse" for a Saturday fight with Itawamba County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Graham. Childers says he wants to "sincerely apologize." Authorities have said the men have continuing disputes.

A video shows a man seated at the bar punching a man standing next to him. The two struggle and fall to the floor.

No charges have been filed.

Aldermen are restricting Childers' vehicle use to business hours and official out-of-town travel, saying he's used it for personal reasons, including driving to the bar.