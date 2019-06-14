Wyoming governor attends White House meeting with Trump

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon participated in a meeting about workforce related topics with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Also at the lunch meeting Thursday were Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and seven other governors.

According to a news release from Gordon's office, the meeting touched on federal and state efforts to reduce barriers and expand economic mobility for America's workers.

Gordon says he appreciates President Trump's leadership in holding the meeting and listening to the perspectives of the governors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He says the discussion included issues important to Wyoming, including visa programs, trade and rural health care.

Gordon says he highlighted the new Wyoming Works program, which will help expand technical and trade programs at Wyoming's community colleges and provide grants for students enrolled in these programs.