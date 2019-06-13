Alabama lowers flags to honor fallen sheriff’s deputy

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff following the Tuesday death of a Monroe County sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Julius Dailey was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress call.

WSFA-TV reports Ivey announced the recognition for Dailey in a news release Wednesday, offering condolences to his 3-year-old daughter and to his family.

Authorities say Dailey reportedly lost control of his vehicle while responding to the burglary call.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.