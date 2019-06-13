Lawsuit challenges state’s education funding system

A lawsuit filed against Massachusetts officials says the state's education funding system shortchanges low-income school districts and the students they serve.

The suit was filed Thursday with the Supreme Judicial Court on behalf of more than a dozen parents by advocates frustrated with the lack of progress on legislation to revamp the formula the state uses to distribute education money.

Critics say the formula is outdated and responsible for a widening gap in academic achievement between students from wealthy communities and their less-advantaged urban counterparts.

While bills to address the inequities have been introduced by Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, no consensus has been reached.

Baker declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday but said he was hopeful the issues would be resolved in the current legislative session.