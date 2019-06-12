FBI: Remains found on Spirit Lake Reservation identified

The FBI says authorities have identified human remains discovered on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in east-central North Dakota.

A preliminary autopsy report confirms the remains are those of 39-year-old Joseph Bruce. Bruce originally was from Belcourt and was most recently living in the Grand Forks area.

His remains were found over the weekend on the southern shores of Devils Lake.

The search continued on the reservation Wednesday for additional remains, with help from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The FBI says it is working with the Devils Lake Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs on the ongoing investigation.