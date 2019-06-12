Law enforcement sweeps Bibb County prison for contraband

More than 300 law enforcement officers swept the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama as part of an operation to find and remove contraband.

The Alabama Department of Corrections led the joint law enforcement operation early Wednesday. By mid-day, officials say the operation had recovered 37 makeshift weapons, the synthetic drug flakka, contraband cell phones and the narcotic suboxone.

The Bibb County Correctional Facility houses 1,813 inmates.

This is the third joint operation of a major correctional facility this year to remove illegal contraband, which officials say is a leading cause for violence and criminal activity inside state prisons.

The Department of Corrections led similar operations at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in February and at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in April.