Board in N Carolina city recommends bigger flags be OK

A North Carolina city taking heat for its restrictions on the size of American flags has taken a step toward changing its regulations.

The city of Statesville said Tuesday in a news release that the planning board has unanimously approved a recommendation to increase the size for flags to 40 feet by 80 feet. It's now 25 feet by 40 feet.

Monday's recommendation goes next to the city council, which will take the first of two votes on June 17.

The size of flags became an issue when the man known as "The Profit" on CNBC challenged the restrictions. Marcus Lemonis owns Gander RV, the recreational vehicle store where an enormous flag flies.

Lemonis has said he opposes any restrictions on the size of an American flag.