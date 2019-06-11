California may automatically expunge 1 million convictions

Part of 20-foot-tall, 70-foot-wide exhibit outlining legal restrictions that Americans with the past convictions or criminal records face after they've completed their sentences is displayed at a rally supporting legislation that would help automatically expunge old criminal records, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday June 11, 2019. The nonprofit organizer of the rally, Californians for Safety and Justice, estimates that 1 million Californians could benefit. (AP Photos by Rich Pedroncelli) in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli AP

California has already moved to automatically expunge the records of those convicted of qualifying marijuana crimes. Now, Democratic lawmakers and advocates want to erase the records of those who have served their time for other crimes.

The lawmakers and dozens of supporters rallied in sweltering heat Tuesday supporting two Assembly-approved bills that would help automatically expunge arrest and conviction records for those who are already entitled under existing law.

Advocates project that about 1 million residents who have completed their sentences and supervision would qualify.

Supporters say there are thousands of restrictions on people with convictions and that going through an expungement process is burdensome.

A state record-keeping association says requiring automatic expungement would be costly and burdensome when individuals can already petition to have their records expunged.