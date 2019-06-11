Photos show suspect in shooting of off-duty LA deputy

This combination of Monday, June 10, 2019 photos taken by a surveillance camera and provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau shows a suspect the authorities are seeking the publics help in identifying in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy that left the officer critically wounded at a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra, Calif. The off-duty deputy was shot on Monday as he waited in line at the restaurant. The photo at right shows the suspect after he changed his clothes in a nearby neighborhood. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau via AP) AP

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty deputy who was critically wounded.

The department has released photos from surveillance video showing the young man as he was dressed at the time of the shooting Monday in suburban Alhambra and later after he changed his clothes in a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators say the deputy was waiting for a food order at a Jack in the Box counter when the man walked up and shot him in the head with a handgun, then drove away in a Kia Sorento SUV with paper plates.

The deputy was in civilian clothes and had nothing to outwardly indicate he was a law enforcement officer.

His name has not been released.