National Politics
Republican Reeves holds $6.3M in Mississippi governor’s race
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves continues to lead all candidates in fundraising, spending and cash to spend as he runs for Mississippi governor.
Reports filed Monday show Reeves has $6.3 million to spend, after raising $566,000 in May and spending nearly $1 million.
One of Reeves' Republican primary opponents, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., raised about $176,000 in May and has $541,000 to spend. The other Republican, state Rep. Robert Foster, raised about $35,000 and has about $17,000 to spend.
Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic front runner, raised $210,000 and has $611,000 to spend.
Among other statewide candidates, Republican Delbert Hosemann led all fundraisers, collecting nearly $260,000 in May. Now secretary of state, Hosemann is running for lieutenant governor and has $2.9 million to spend.
