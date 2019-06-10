Oklahoma Democrats elect 1st African-American to lead party

The Oklahoma Democratic Party has elected a Tulsa real estate agent as its new chairman, the first time an African American has been elected leader of the party in the state.

Alicia Andrews was formally elected to the position Saturday during the party's annual convention in Oklahoma City. Because of questions about the vote totals, her election wasn't confirmed until Sunday.

The 52-year-old Andrews defeated Christine Byrd, who has been the party's outreach director.

Andrews replaces outgoing party chairman Anna Langthorn, who is continuing to serve as the party's executive director during the transition. Langthorn did not seek another two-year term in office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Oklahoma Republican Party also elected a new leader this year in Tulsa County businessman David McLain.