Van Buren sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot Shirley man

Authorities say a north Arkansas man has died after exchanging gunfire with Van Buren County sheriff's deputies.

State police say 41-year-old William Beck died Sunday night after deputies were dispatched to a Shirley home to investigate a disturbance.

Police say deputies were met with gunfire as they entered. They returned fire inside and outside the home.

Beck's body was discovered near a gun inside the home.

State police are investigating and will turn the results over to the county prosecutor to determine if the shooting was consistent with state law.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office could not comment on the administrative status of the deputies.