16 attorneys apply to become Nevada judge

Sixteen Nevada lawyers have applied to fill a judicial vacancy in Clark County.

Chief Justice Mark Gibbons on Friday announced the 16 applicants — all attorneys who would come to the job from the public sector and private practice.

To be judge, applicants must be attorneys who have 10 years total of legal experience. They must have had at least two years of experience in Nevada.

Interviews for the judgeship are set for the week of July 15 at the Nevada Supreme Court Building in Las Vegas, and they are open to the public.