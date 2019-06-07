Atlanta officials look at ways to crack down on scooters

Atlanta officials are considering ways to crack down on the throngs of electric scooters clogging the city's sidewalks and streets.

WAGA-TV reports that city leaders want to implement new regulations to stop scooter abuse by riders and company owners.

City Council President Felicia Moore told the station Thursday that her office has been flooded with complaints about the scooters. She said ideas include increasing permit fees or temporarily banning scooters.

Officials say they plan to launch a campaign informing people of ordinances and scooter etiquette.

Recently created laws include banning riders on sidewalks and making it illegal to toss the scooter in the streets. Since the Super Bowl, officials have seized more than 2,600 scooters, with operators usually paying a fee to retrieve them.