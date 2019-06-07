Indiana officer cleared in armed robbery suspect’s shooting

Prosecutors have cleared a northeastern Indiana police officer in a May shooting that wounded an armed robbery suspect.

Huntington police officer Darius Hillman was put on administrative leave after the May 25 shooting left 34-year-old Anthony Wilburn with non-life-threatening wounds.

County Prosecutor Amy Richison announced Thursday that Hillman would not face charges in the shooting, which occurred as the officer was responding to a reported armed robbery at a liquor store.

Richison wrote that Hillman had "responded reasonably and committed no criminal offenses when he acted to protect himself, his fellow officers and the community."

The prosecutor's decision means that Hillman, who's a two-year veteran of Huntington's police department, can return to duty in the city located about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.