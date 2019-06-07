Arkansas governor requests disaster declaration for flooding

Arkansas' governor has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for eight counties that have been hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked Trump in a letter dated Thursday to declare a disaster for Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties. Hutchinson wrote that preliminary assessments estimate more than $27 million is needed for temporary housing, repair, replacement housing and other needs in those counties.

Hutchinson's office said an estimated $8.5 million is needed for debris removal and emergency protective measures for state and local governments, and that the state expected additional infrastructure losses to exceed $100 million. More than 857 homes suffered major damage or were destroyed in the counties.

The request is for individual and public assistance.