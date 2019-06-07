New Jersey to give away doses of naloxone June 18

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will be handing out doses of the opioid antidote naloxone later this month.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Friday that pharmacies across the state will be handing out single doses of naloxone on June 18 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway is part of a pilot program approved by the state's pharmacy board. It's unclear how much the effort will cost.

State statistics show there were about 3,000 drug-related deaths in 2018, up from about 2,700 in 2017.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says naloxone was administered last year by first responders about 16,000 times, preventing thousands of deaths.