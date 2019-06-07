Prosecutor defends decision to drop cases

A prosecutor is defending her decision to dismiss three high-profile violent crimes cases in which insanity defenses were planned.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George announced this week that she is dropping charges against three suspects, including in two stabbing deaths, because the evidence shows that the defendants were legally insane at the time. She says the state doesn't have sufficient evidence to defeat the planned insanity defenses. The defendants are in the custody of the Mental Health Department.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he has concerns about public safety and has asked the attorney general to review the cases.

George responded via Twitter, saying if he had called her, she would have explained her logic and strategy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said a meeting was planned for Friday.