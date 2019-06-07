National Politics
Inmate accused of altering prison records behind bars
An inmate has been charged with altering records to make it appear as though he did not make harassing phone calls he is accused of making from prison.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Junior Jumpp on Thursday and charged him with second-degree evidence tampering.
The arrest warrant says Jumpp tried to submit the doctored documents in the criminal trial against him in New Britain Superior Court on multiple counts of violating a protective order. He had been prohibited by a protective order from contacting the person he was accused of calling from prison.
He was arraigned on the new charges at the courthouse and bond was set at $500.
A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Jumpp.
Comments