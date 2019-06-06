National Politics
Marine helicopter catches fire but lands safely
The military says a Marine helicopter caught fire during training at a Southern California base but the crew landed safely.
The CH-53E Super Stallion was on a routine training mission at about 1 p.m. Thursday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar when flames broke out.
The chopper made a safe emergency landing at the Imperial County Airport, where firefighters put out the flames.
The helicopter, which typically carries a crew of four, is attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
