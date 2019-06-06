Governor, others highlight celebration of fishing

Ohio's governor and other state officials will highlight an inaugural celebration they hope will lure more people to the state's lakes for fishing.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and the heads of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the state Division of Wildlife plan to be at Cowan Lake State Park in southwest Ohio early Saturday for Inland Fish Ohio Day. The event is meant to spotlight the fishing opportunities around the state as part of National Fishing and Boating Week and also promote outdoor activities .

Coffee, snacks and boat assignments begin at 7 a.m. EDT at the lake. A picnic lunch is planned at noon.