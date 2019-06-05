Longtime assistant police chief named city’s interim chief

A Mississippi city has named a replacement for its police chief who resigned last month.

The Neshoba Democrat reports longtime Assistant Philadelphia Police Chief Julian Greer is now the interim chief of police after Grant Myers resigned to work as an investigator in the District Attorney's office.

Greer's appointment began June 1. Mayor James Young says he and the Board of Aldermen agreed the interim term will run six weeks. Whether the city will accept applications will be decided at the next board meeting.

Greer, assistant chief since 2009, has served the department for 27 years and has worked under six police chiefs. He started as a patrolman and has served in several positions, including as a shift commander, firearms instructor and investigator in the narcotics and criminal divisions.