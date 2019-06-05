Ore. joins interstate agreement to ignore Electoral College

Oregon has voted to become the 15th state to grant its electoral college votes to whoever wins the popular vote across the country.

The Oregon House sent the governor a measure to join National Vote Interstate Compact. It's a pledge between states to ignore the Electoral College and essentially overhaul the way the nation elects presidents.

The agreement would only kick in when enough states join to reach 270 electoral votes. That's the number needed to ensure the presidency.

Supporters say the current system encourages presidential candidates to focus their attention on only a handful of battleground states. They say a popular vote system would ensure that all votes are treated equally.

Gov. Kate Brown has indicated she will sign the measure.