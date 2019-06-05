US Labor Department audits city after official resigns

The U.S. Department of Labor is conducting an audit in connection with the resignation of a Providence, Rhode Island city official.

City Council Finance Chairman John Igliozzi tells WPRI-TV a special agent from the Labor Department's Office of Inspector General is conducting a review related to Brian Hull, who resigned last week.

Hull was placed on temporary leave in February after signing a multimillion dollar lease agreement for building space before the public had a chance to bid.

Hull directed the Office of Economic Opportunity and was the head of the Workforce Solutions Board of Providence/Cranston which receives funds from the U.S. Department of Labor.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza's office confirmed that the city is complying with the audit.

City officials plan to hire a firm to conduct an internal review.