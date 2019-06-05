Deschutes prosecutor cited after leaving baby in car

Officials say a Deschutes County deputy district attorney has been cited and put on administrative leave after police found his baby in the back seat of a car outside his office.

The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Bend police discovered the baby in a car seat inside the parked car Friday.

The district attorney's office says deputy district attorney Evander McIver apparently forgot that his sleeping child was in the car when he went to work.

The child was uninjured.

Police cited McIver with misdemeanor child neglect and the incident is under review by the Oregon Department of Justice.

McIver in a statement called it the worst mistake of his life and that no matter the fallout to him, he's grateful that his son is happy and healthy.