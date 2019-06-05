Appeals court ruling favorable to Memphis in monuments case

Appeals judges in Tennessee are backing another court's decision related to Memphis' removal of statues of Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis from two parks.

The Court of Appeals of Tennessee in Nashville ruled Tuesday in a case concerning the statues' removal in December 2017.

City officials circumvented a state law limiting the removal of historical memorials from public property by selling the parks to a private nonprofit, which then removed the monuments.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled last year that the removals did not violate state law because they were on private property when removed.

Appeals judges ruled the Sons of Confederate Veterans is not entitled to an injunction preserving the statues in this circumstance. Group spokesman Lee Millar says it disagrees with the ruling.