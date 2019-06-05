Hawaii corruption trial reveals evidence of fictional notary

Prosecutors in Hawaii say a former city attorney gained a state position using correspondence from a fictional notary public.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that federal prosecutors Monday linked Katherine Kealoha to a nonexistent notary public named "Alison Lee Wong."

Prosecutors say the name was on a letter to state officials supporting Kealoha's bid to become director of the state Office of Environmental Quality Control in 2008.

Authorities say Kealoha, a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor, and her husband, retired Honolulu Police chief Louis Kealoha, attempted to frame a man for theft to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors say Katherine Kealoha also sent emails to the imagined notary in 2011 regarding work on trust accounts from which the Kealohas misappropriated nearly $150,000.