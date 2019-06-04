Chris Harrison drops out of Salt Lake City mayoral race

Former Downtown Community Council Chairman Christian Harrison is withdrawing his name from the Salt Lake City mayoral race and instead endorsing his former rival David Garbett.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Harrison announced his decision Tuesday to drop out of the race ahead of Friday's filing deadline as his chances of winning narrowed after more candidates entered the race following his March campaign launch.

Harrison says he is joining Garbett's campaign because the two share concerns about improving transportation and affordable housing in the city.

Garbett is the former executive director of the Pioneer Park Coalition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Harrison's exit leaves a crowded field of eight candidates.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced she would not seek re-election in March, citing family issues.