1 man dead in police shooting after intense Detroit chase

Police in Detroit say a man was fatally shot at the end of a car chase that began when crime suspects refused to stop.

Officer Dan Donakowski says shots were fired Monday when a man started to drive toward officers after the car was surrounded. One person was killed and another was wounded. The chase included a pursuit on Interstate 75.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the man killed as 41-year-old Kevin Pudlik, a passenger in the vehicle.

Police Chief James Craig says two guns were recovered from the car. He says the vehicle was involved in a weekend shooting that was under investigation.

The incident will be investigated, and the findings will be shared with prosecutors.