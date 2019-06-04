Fred Keller sworn into House of Representatives

Pennsylvania has a new congressman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday night swore in Republican Rep. Fred Keller. The Snyder County resident represents the 12th District, which encompasses a heavily Republican swath of central and northern Pennsylvania.

Keller last month won a special election to replace Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January.

Keller beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg and ran with the support of President Donald Trump.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The two-year term runs through 2020.