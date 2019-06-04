Voters go to polls in primary to pick Assembly nominees

Voters are picking Democratic and Republican nominees in New Jersey's Assembly districts ahead of November's election.

There are four open seats Tuesday because of incumbent retirements, with one of those being contested. There are contested races in just under half of the 40 districts.

Among the top-watched contests is in southern New Jersey's 8th District. Incumbent Republican Joe Howarth lost party backing and is running as a supporter of President Donald Trump under a Make America Great Again slogan.

The state GOP says Howarth attempted to defect to the Democrats, then embraced Trump. Howarth has said he always planned to run as a Republican.

Democrats currently control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years. Each of the state's 40 districts elects two members.