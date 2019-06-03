Lawmakers wrapping session after tackling abortion, guns

Nevada lawmakers are wrapping up their biennial legislative session at or before midnight on Monday, after 120 days where the country's first female-majority Legislature repealed abortion restrictions, expanded gun background checks and made it easier to prosecute some sexual assault cases.

Lawmakers have passed more than 400 bills and will whip through dozens more before they adjourn at midnight Monday. Some bills brought forward but did not pass include two bills to ban the death penalty and a measure that would have banned Nevada's legal brothels.