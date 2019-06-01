12 inducted into Ohio ‘Senior Citizens’ hall of fame

The state has inducted 12 people into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to honor them for lifelong contributions to their communities, professions and vocations.

The hall was established in 1977 to honor residents 60 and older for their achievements and contributions. It now has 486 members.

Those inducted into the hall Thursday range in age from 70 to 92, and come from communities across Ohio, from Gallipolis to Toledo to Akron.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the contributions made by older Ohioans to enhance and improve their communities were invaluable.

Ursel McElroy is director of the Ohio Department of Aging. She says Ohio is better off when older adults connect with their neighbors and have opportunities to create and contribute.