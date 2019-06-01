Oregon court tosses sentences for teens who killed couple

The Oregon Supreme Court on has tossed the nearly 67-year sentences given to twins who were 15 when they murdered an elderly couple in Salem in 1993.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports court said Friday the sentences for Lydell White and Laycell White amounted to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment under the 2012 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Miller v. Alabama.

The twins' lawyer Ryan T. O'Connor said it marked the first time the high court has applied the Miller decision to sentences that aren't true life but essentially add up to life through the number of years.

The brothers killed a couple in their 80s and stole their car.

They challenged their sentence, which would have allowed their release when they reached 81. The two are now 41.

The case will return to Marion County Circuit Court for a new sentencing.