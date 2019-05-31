Public defender: Mailbox removal looked like a set up

The public defender who was instrumental in uncovering allegations that a Hawaii law enforcement power couple conspired to frame a relative for a mailbox theft says he was suspicious about how easily it appeared to be removed in surveillance footage.

Federal defender Alexander Silvert is testifying Friday in the trial for retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor. Silvert represented Katherine Kealoha's uncle Gerard Puana, who the Kealohas accused of stealing their home mailbox in 2013.

U.S. prosecutors say Silvert's tenacity helped unravel the Kealohas' plot.

Silvert says the mailbox seemed to come off very easily in surveillance footage of a man hoisting it into a car. Silvert says that made him suspect it was a set up.