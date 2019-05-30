Kealoha’s ex-subordinate says she didn’t reveal money feud

An ex-Honolulu prosecutor says his then-supervisor assigned him her uncle's criminal case without telling him they're related and at odds over money.

William Awong testified Thursday in a trial against retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, an ex-deputy city prosecutor.

U.S. prosecutors say the couple abused their positions and framed her uncle to discredit him in a financial dispute.

Awong says Katherine Kealoha in 2013 wanted him to get a conviction restored against Gerard Puana for entering a neighbor's home in 2011. He had pleaded no contest in an arrangement that allowed him to keep the conviction off his record.

Awong says Kealoha never mentioned Puana is her uncle, that he was suing her for stealing money from him and that she accused of him stealing the Kealohas' home mailbox.