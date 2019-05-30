Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020

Republican Gov. Mike Parson hasn't announced whether he will seek a full term in 2020, but his fundraising outpaces that of those who were seeking the GOP nomination at this point in the 2016 race.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson has $3 million spread across two campaign accounts.

Parson became governor a year ago after his predecessor, Eric Greitens, resigned amid allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Former Missouri House Speaker Catherine Hanaway had the most in her account at $1.2 million with 14 months to go before the 2016 GOP primary, according to Missouri Ethics Commission records. Businessman John Brunner, former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and Greitens each had under $1 million.

Parson's accounts have taken in at least $250,000 since May 1.