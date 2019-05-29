Connecticut bill on climate change education advances

A bill that would require instruction on climate change at Connecticut schools has cleared the House of Representatives.

The Hartford Courant reports the measure advanced Tuesday on a 103-43 vote after a lengthy discussion in which several Republicans voiced doubt about the role human activity has played in climate change.

Connecticut already has adopted science standards that call for teaching of climate change, but if the bill passes it is believed that it would be the country's first to write such a requirement into law.

The bill would require the teaching of climate change as part of the public school science curriculum beginning in the fifth-grade.

It was proposed by state Rep. Christine Palm, a Democrat from Chester.